Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to post $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $20.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $84.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.70 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

