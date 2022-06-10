Brokerages Expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. MAG Silver reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

MAG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

