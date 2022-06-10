Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. NeoPhotonics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.55. 414,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,107. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $831.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.82.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

