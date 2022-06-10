Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 66,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,119. Trimble has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

