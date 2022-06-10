Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $130.91

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DTE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.50. 724,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

