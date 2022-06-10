Brokerages Set Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target at $95.00

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.83. 1,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

