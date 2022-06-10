Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $49.60

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

