Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $336.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.76) to GBX 350 ($4.39) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 329 ($4.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

