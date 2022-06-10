Brokerages Set LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Target Price at $11.25

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGC. William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.