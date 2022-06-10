Brokerages Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Target Price at $11.20

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

