BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -129.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of BRT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRT. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

