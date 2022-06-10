BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,233 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,707. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

