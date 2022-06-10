BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,828 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 212,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,932. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.