BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Up 1.1%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.53. 47,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 71,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.
BurgerFi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFI)
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
