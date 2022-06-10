BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Up 1.1%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.53. 47,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 71,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

