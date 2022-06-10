Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) CEO Roberto R. Herencia Sells 10,243 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,901.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

