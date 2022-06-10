Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 173,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.