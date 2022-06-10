Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cable One worth $43,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,779.71.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,312.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,285.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,487.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

