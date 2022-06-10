CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 141,356 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

