Cajutel (CAJ) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cajutel (CAJ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Cajutel has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $3,207.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 407.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here

