Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $75.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,706 shares of company stock valued at $41,986,301 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

