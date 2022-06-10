Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $172.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.19. 724,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,286. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

