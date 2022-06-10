Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

CPB opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

