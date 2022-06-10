Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CANG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.57 million, a PE ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

