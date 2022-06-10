Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE CANG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.57 million, a PE ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
