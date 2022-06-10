Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.03.

WEED traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,288. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$32.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

