Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will earn ($3.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.45.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.