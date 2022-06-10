Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.