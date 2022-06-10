Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after buying an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,231,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,242. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

