Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

