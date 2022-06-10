Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
