CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 2,448.3% in May

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a growth of 2,448.3% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 41,160,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,288,318. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About CBD of Denver (Get Rating)

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

