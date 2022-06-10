CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $77,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 95.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.65. 2,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,274. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $155.39 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

