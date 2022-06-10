Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.15

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 314,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
