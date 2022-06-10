Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.15

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 314,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

