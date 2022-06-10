Celo Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Celo has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $507.88 million and approximately $45.36 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

