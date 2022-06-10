Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CNTA stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 21.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

