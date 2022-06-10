Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 422,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,568,267 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

