Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $191,600.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CERT stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Certara by 987.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

