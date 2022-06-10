Chardan Capital Cuts Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $4.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

