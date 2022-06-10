ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock worth $30,214,297. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

