Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $205.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.53.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $178.33 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $532,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

