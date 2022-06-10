Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Denny’s worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,767. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

