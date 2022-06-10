Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.61 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

