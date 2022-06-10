Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 54,181 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 82,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 211,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

