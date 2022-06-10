Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.79. 26,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.