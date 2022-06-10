Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 53 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $702.23. The stock had a trading volume of 523,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $593.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

