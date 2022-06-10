Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 58,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,378 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

