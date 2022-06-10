China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 12,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 117,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in China Index by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of China Index by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Index by 538.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Index by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 472,238 shares in the last quarter.

China Index

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

