China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 12,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 117,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.
About China Index (NASDAQ:CIH)
China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Index (CIH)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.