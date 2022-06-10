China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.71. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

