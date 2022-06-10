Christopher A. Scott Sells 339 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

