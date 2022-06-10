Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

CIEN stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. Ciena has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,370 shares of company stock worth $1,904,684. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

