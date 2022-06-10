Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 174,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,608. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

