Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 625,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

